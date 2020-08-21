John Bradbury Allen, a 4th generation cattle rancher, passed away at his home in Sutter Creek, California at the age of 91 on August 10, 2020. He was born to George and Vera Bhend Allen on October 24, 1928. He was the youngest of four children. His father was a lifelong rancher; his mother earned a Phi Beta Kappa at UC Berkeley and taught school. He was brought home in a wagon to the Allen house in Sutter Creek and being premature, spent his first days in a shoebox in the warming oven of a wood cook stove. He grew up during the Depression and as soon as he was able helped on the family ranch that ran hundreds of cattle over many thousands of acres in Amador County. He became an expert horseman at working cattle and raised and trained many horses over his lifetime. He built and maintained many miles of barbed-wire fences at all elevations throughout the county anddevelopedsprings and ponds to water cattle. In high school he played sports, music, and excelled in academics, graduating as Salutatorian of his class in 1946. At age 18, he married the love of his life, Janet Lovelace of Maxwell, CA. Together they designed and built their ranch-style home which was featured in Sunset magazine. They had 6 children and were married for 62 years before Janet preceded him in death in 2008. John was a man of many interests and skills. In addition to cattle ranching, he started and was involved in many other businesses and activities and he created many jobs, directly and indirectly in his ventures. He loved the snow and the Sierras, was an accomplished skier, and participated in early snow measurement surveys. Through the years, he harvested thousands of Christmas trees from family mountain properties located along upper highway 88. For many of these years the highway was closed to the public during the winter months no cars allowed. The trees were harvested using a fleet of WW2 Weasel snow machines. For many years he provided Christmas trees for local families and the Sutter Creek Methodist Church - a Christmas tradition that lasted over 50 years, until he became unable to continue. He was involved with developing andbuildingKirkwood Ski Area and Silver Basin (Iron Mountain) Ski Area and instrumental in Highway 88 being opened up as a year-round highway He was a long-time private pilot, owned several airplanes, including using the first bush wheels outside Alaska on his Super Cub that he landed in fields on the ranch and was a member of the Amador County Sheriff's Aero Squadron that searched for missing hikers and downed aircraft in the Sierras. He and Janet, concerned about the quality of public education, started and operated the Mother Lode Academy a private boarding school at Sutter Hill. He was involved in the timber industry and managed the family's timber ground from the forestry management to performing the harvesting. Whether it was operating a Caterpillar D8 bulldozer, building roads, ponds, or skidding logs, hauling cattle in a large cattle truck, flying a Cessna 180 Airplane or in the saddle on a favorite horse, he excelled. He was on the first Board of Directors for the Amador Water Agency and was involved in its creation. More recently, he played a key role in getting the Highway 49 Bypass around downtown Sutter Creek. In addition to these many activities, he was skilled in the roles of carpenter, surveyor, mechanic, veterinarian, farrier, leather worker, welder, plumber, mountain climber, hunter, fisherman, teacher and avid reader. He stressed through example to his children, grandchildren and others the importance of honesty, a strong work ethic, education and good manners. Visitors (ALWAYS ladies first!) were immediately offered a cold drink often John's specialty, champagne with raspberries. John began every day with several cups of his infamously strong coffee and finished most days with a big bowl of ice cream. He and his wife Janet were well-dressed and enjoyed putting on their finery for Masonic and Eastern Star events. John was as comfortable in a tuxedo as in a pair of jeans and boots. He was a member of several community service groups: Past Master of Henry Clay Lodge #95 F&AM Past Worthy Patron of Queen Esther Chapter of OE Worthy Grand Patron of the Order of Eastern Star, California President of the California Cattlemen's Association Amador County Aero Squadron. John B. Allen was one of those rare and fortunate people who was born, raised, lived, worked and passed away in his hometown of Sutter Creek. Happy Trails John/Dad we will miss you. He was preceded in death by his wife Janet, siblings George E. Allen, Caroline Bowers, Ann Munn, a grandson John Davis (Age 4), and a great-granddaughter, Allie Allen (Age 4). He is survived by sons George (Judy), John Jr. (Corinne), William (Ethel), Robert, Joel (Stephanie), and daughter Janet (Bruce Davis). He leaves 14 grandchildren: George, Evan (Patty), John III (Liz), Adam, Brian, Andrea (Josh Townsend) Luke (Jessica), Disa, Stuart (Marissa), Vera (William Bullard), Julianne, Jared (Molly), William and Jessica Davis; and 11 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Dr. Bowhay for his care and the many caregivers who made it possible for him to stay at home until the very end. He will be given a private Masonic service with family and buried in the family plot at Sutter Creek Cemetery next to Janet. The family requests that no flowers be sent. Those who wish to do so may donate in John's memory to the American Legion Post 108 museum at Sutter Hill.



