John C. Lohmann "Chris" was born September 24th 1946 in Mesa Arizona to Jean Loveless and William Lohmann and raised in Elk Grove, CA, where he graduated from Elk Grove High School in 1964 and went on to study Mechanical Engineering at Cal Poly and Fresno State before serving as a pilot in the United States Air Force. He moved on to be a traveler. Hauling many different freights over the last 35 years. He will be remembered for his love of life as a great natured earth traveler that helped all walks of life while working hard to be a contributor anywhere he could put his hands to work or lend a helping hand. He held value in family, friends (which was everyone to him), hard work and reading. He was an engineer at heart and had many ideas that he didn't mind sharing with anyone who would listen. He was a hands on teacher that thrived in others achievements. Survived by Johnnie Lohmann, Chris Lohmann Jr, Juanita Lohmann, Sean Lohmann, Sam Lohmann and Michelle Lohmann, 16 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. A barefoot memorial service will be held Tuesday September 10th at 3pm at the Harmony Ridge Lodge located at 18883 State Highway 20, Nevada City, California 95959.

