On June 22, 2019, John Carson Tarpley passed away at his home at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his wife, Paralee Ann Tarpley; they had been married 48 years when she passed in 2014. John leaves behind his son Edward Tarpley, son James Tarpley, 7 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. John grew up on a ranch in Abbott, New Mexico. After serving in the army, he moved to California and ran a dairy farm with his parents before going to work for Aerojet where he worked for 35 years and retired in 1991. There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony at 12:00 pm on Aug 10 at Haggin Community Center, 2197 Chase Dr. Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 3, 2019