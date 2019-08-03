John Carson Tarpley

Obituary
On June 22, 2019, John Carson Tarpley passed away at his home at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his wife, Paralee Ann Tarpley; they had been married 48 years when she passed in 2014. John leaves behind his son Edward Tarpley, son James Tarpley, 7 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. John grew up on a ranch in Abbott, New Mexico. After serving in the army, he moved to California and ran a dairy farm with his parents before going to work for Aerojet where he worked for 35 years and retired in 1991. There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony at 12:00 pm on Aug 10 at Haggin Community Center, 2197 Chase Dr. Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 3, 2019
