Jack passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at his home on Sunday, August 11th. He is survived by Margaret, his loving wife of 44 years; his brother Joseph Champlin, his 9 children; Mike Champlin, Jack Champlin, Joe Champlin, Chuck Smith, Jeff Smith, Jamie Beeler, Paula McCullough, Sam Lindemann and Robert Lindemann, as well as a small army of grandchildren and great grandchildren, all of whom meant the world to him. Jack was an unconditional friend who touched the lives of many and never met a stranger he didn't want to get to know. Whether it was family, friends, patrons, or a passerby on the street, Jack greeted everyone with his warm smile and deep voice. He was an avid Giants and Raiders fan and always welcomed a conversation on the latest sports topics. Despite being blind, Jack overcame many hurdles with independence, hard work and self-determination and took great pride in the many restaurants/ cafes he successfully ran through the BEP program. For those that wish to pay their respects; A rosary will be held on Wednesday, Aug 21st from 5pm-7pm at St. Rose Catholic Church 5961 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95824 Funeral services will also be held at St. Rose Catholic Church on Thursday, Aug 22nd from 10am-11:30am to be followed by a reception To Be Announced after the service from 12pm-4pm. The interment will be help on Friday, Aug 23rd from 10am-11am at Calvary Catholic Cemetery located at; 7101 Verner Ave, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 In Lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to VITAS Hospice of Sacramento.

