John was born December 29, 1932 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and passed away on February 13, 2019 surrounded by his family at the age of 86. John served his country in the U.S. Navy for 4 years during the Korean War and went on to work for Aerojet for 42 years. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Loretta McCormack, his infant son Jimmy and his brother Michael McCormack. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Elizabeth, his son John (Julie) McCormack, daughters Patty Taylor, Ann (Jim) McCormack-Miller and Peggy (Andre) Leineke; he is also survived by his brothers Jim, Tim, Pat and Frank McCormack, his sisters Dorothy Redmon and Sr. Dorothy McCormack, OSF; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 11 am on Tuesday February 19th, 2019 at Heritage Oaks Memorial Chapel, 6920 Destiny Drive, Rocklin, CA, followed by a graveside service at Newcastle Cemetery, 850 Taylor Road, Newcastle, CA at 1 pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019