John Christopher Retter, age 58, was accompanied by his Guardian Angel non-stop to Heaven, on July 18, 2020. He was greeted at Heaven's Gate by his Mother, Carole, brothers David and Mark, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and a choir of angels. Born December 22, 1961, John was the youngest of six children; two sisters and four brothers. As part of an Air Force family John lived in different areas of the country from California, Florida, and Virginia to the Pacific Ocean island of Guam. He loved to travel across America, Canada and throughout Europe. John was a graduate of Oakmont High school, Roseville. He was active in track and football and as a tight end, he scored the winning touchdown in one of Oakmont's league games. He attended Sierra College where he majored in management and finance, leading to his success in the automobile industry for many years. He loved camping with his two dogs along with his family, particularly his niece and nephews. He was an avid sports fan who followed the NFL and NBA seasons religiously. The SF 49er's , the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Kings being his favorites. His loss to all of his family members and friends will be a great one, but we should all be happy with the solace that he has gained eternal life with his loved ones as he certainly believed in Christ's promise. A private funeral Mass will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Citrus Heights, Thursday, July 30th at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Placer County SPCA.



