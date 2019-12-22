Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Conrad Achziger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Conrad Achziger, born March 31, 1970, passed away suddenly on December 7, 2019. He is survived by his mother Rosalia Achziger, sister Terry Achziger Nash (David), brother Edward Achziger III (Laurie), sister Christina Achziger Gibson, nephews Adam Nash (Ashley), Anthony Gibson, Edward Achziger, Coy Shinn, niece Brittney Achziger and great grand-nephew Lincoln Nash. He graduated from San Ramon High School in 1988, where he played basketball for the Wolves. He loved bowling, golfing, playing softball and watching the 49ers, Kings and Giants. He was best known as "Johnny Towncar". He owned his own his business and was a successful chauffer for the past 25 years in Sacramento. He lived life to the fullest, had many friends, adored his family and his two cats. He will be greatly missed by all! A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 440 La Gonda Way in Danville. A reception will be held at noon in the gymnasium.

John Conrad Achziger, born March 31, 1970, passed away suddenly on December 7, 2019. He is survived by his mother Rosalia Achziger, sister Terry Achziger Nash (David), brother Edward Achziger III (Laurie), sister Christina Achziger Gibson, nephews Adam Nash (Ashley), Anthony Gibson, Edward Achziger, Coy Shinn, niece Brittney Achziger and great grand-nephew Lincoln Nash. He graduated from San Ramon High School in 1988, where he played basketball for the Wolves. He loved bowling, golfing, playing softball and watching the 49ers, Kings and Giants. He was best known as "Johnny Towncar". He owned his own his business and was a successful chauffer for the past 25 years in Sacramento. He lived life to the fullest, had many friends, adored his family and his two cats. He will be greatly missed by all! A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 440 La Gonda Way in Danville. A reception will be held at noon in the gymnasium. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close