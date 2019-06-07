John Cordano was born on 7/28/1934 in Genoa Italy. He entered eternal rest on 6/1/2019. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School and worked and retired from the City of Sacramento. He was preceded in death by his parents Louie and Angelina Cordano. Survived by his sister Lena Fejta (wife of James Fejta). He was uncle to Jim, and Tim Fejta and Mike and Debbie Nelson. Christina and Bill Kohrummel. Great uncle to Travis, Julie, (her fiancée Will), Sean, Brianna Nicholas and Kayden. Celebration of Life 6/8/2019, 2pm, at East Lawn Chapel, 9189 East Stockton Blvd Elk Grove. Reception to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 7, 2019