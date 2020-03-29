Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John D. "Buzz" Homsy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John D. "Buzz" Homsy, born August 31, 1935 in Fresno, CA, died on March 16, 2020 at his home in Granite Bay, CA. Buzz was the oldest of four children and as such naturally grew up as a leader in school, in sports, in business, and in his church. He attended St. John's grammar school and San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno, as well as St. Mary's College and Fresno State and a member of SAE. He was an active Supporter of St. Mary's Alumni Association, gathering together with other Gaels throughout his life to enjoy their fellowship and to support the college. His Catholic faith was a bedrock component of his life, and together with his wife, Wilma, Buzz helped found St. Joseph Marello Catholic Church in Loomis, CA, working on its building committee and contributing to the design and acquisition of the church's magnificent interior bronze crucifix and bronze statue of Our Blessed Mother. Buzz and Wilma Louise Koenig were married in 1959. Buzz is survived by his loving wife, Wilma; his son Stuart, his wife Carrie, and their daughter Leah of San Ramon; son Brian, his wife Christie, and their sons Sean and Zackary of Huntington Beach; and his daughter Denise, her husband Tom Tapken, and their daughters Clairise and Janene of Granite Bay; his brother George, married to Bryn, in Seattle; his brother Robert, married to Maggie, of St. Helena; and his sister, Barbara, married to Jerry Luthin, of Loomis, CA and nieces and nephews. After their marriage, Buzz and Wilma lived in Arizona where Buzz became Vice President for Paddock Pools, and following that, they founded and grew Pool, Patio and Things into a successful California company. After selling it, they founded California Backyard, helping people to enjoy their yards and their Christmases. Early in his career, Buzz helped establish and was President of the Patio Furniture Industry group, which later became the International Casual Furniture Association, formed for furniture industry store owners to help one another by sharing business knowledge. Buzz co-founded the national organization of independent patio furniture stores, Casual Classic Group, which today has 347 international buyers, and Buzz guided the design and manufacture of a furniture line unique to the CCG organization. Buzz's business acumen was well known in the community and he was recognized by the Sacramento Bee as an outstanding business owner in 2005. The International Casual Furnishings Association awarded Buzz its National Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015, capping his remarkable career. Buzz was a man who enjoyed sports throughout his life, both as a player and as a fan. He was an avid skier and member of Bear Valley Ski Resort, a founding member of Granite Bay Golf Club, and active in the Placer County Senior Softball and Summer Basketball leagues. Buzz inherited his family's 1930 Model A which he enjoyed driving as much as his recently acquired, restored 1957 Chevie convertible, identical to the one he drove as a teen. Buzz was a warm, outgoing person who honored his faith, loved his family, valued his friends, and thrived operating his businesses and aiding others to succeed as well. His body is interred in Fresno, CA. Regrettably, due to the mandated quarantine, services were private and a Celebration of Life is postponed. The family requests that any memorials made in Buzz's honor be directed to St. Mary's College in Moraga, CA.

