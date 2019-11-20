John David Macias passed away peacefully on Monday November 11, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. He was 94 years old. Born on October 28, 1925 in Sacramento, California. John was raised and made his family home in Sacramento. He is preceded in death by his parents Juan and Herlinda Macias, his siblings Joe Borunda, Elvira Quadros, Lynn Macias, Virginia Lozano, and his son John Macias Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Amelia (Lopez), his children Herlinda Bandow Macias, Liz Lemus (Frank), Lillian Christy Foruzan (Ataola), and Robert Macias, 9 grandchildren Amy Macias Stowe(Joey), Xiomara Meyers, Franki Lemus, Xela Dollar(Michael), Joey Lemus(Kate), Britt Bandow Macias, Robert Macias Jr, Shahin Foruzan and Sahar Foruzan, and 7 great grandchildren Jacob, Christopher, Sophia, Elizabeth, Michael, Maliya and Colin. John graduated from Grant High School in 1944 where he excelled at Football. John was a proud World War II Navy Veteran who honorably served his country aboard the USS Virginia in the Pacific Theater in the years 1944-1946. After his tour of duty, John returned to Sacramento and attended Sacramento City College where he played Football. In 1987, after 40 years in government service, John retired from McClellan Air Force Base. During his career, he earned special recognition as an Aviation Mechanic specializing in Electrical Instrument Repair. Throughout his adult life, John was an avid golfer and remained active in the Sacramento golfing community during retirement. He was a charter member of the Mexican American Golf Association. He was also a member of Hagen Oaks Golf Club and Sons of Retirement. John was also an active member of the G.W. Manhart American Legion Sacramento Post 391. John was the proud patriarch of his large close-knit family, endearingly known to all as Grandpa Juan. He was a life-long learner with a strong work-ethic. He thrived in accomplishing his goals and supporting his family in the pursuit of their goals, many of which were achieved in large part through his steady guidance, unending support, and unconditional love. The sadness felt by the loss of a great family man and proud veteran is outweighed by his legacy to his family and the many years of loving memories with this beloved man. Funeral Services will be held Monday November 25, 2019 at St. Mary Cemetery and Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Road Sacramento, CA 95820. Viewing begins at 9am to. 11am. Funeral Mass begins at 11am.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 20, 2019