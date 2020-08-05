John D. Yoder passed away on July 28, 2020 at the age of 91. He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Lucille. John was born in Indianapolis, IN to John and Loretta Yoder. After high school he joined the Navy Reserves then joined the US Air Force lastly at Mather Field. It was then he met his wife Lucille and settled in Rancho Cordova. In his career he worked at Aerojet, Douglas Aircraft retiring from the Department of Defense. He enjoyed biking along the American River bike trail and boating with family. Trips to Lake Tahoe were a favorite. He loved his home and had many projects. No contractors allowed! He is survived by daughters Terri (Gregg) Knutson, Susan (Dave) Yoder, granddaughters Lynda (James) Herrera, Geena Knutson, Tara Thurber, great granddaughters Olivia and Leah Herrera and brother Harry (Delores) Yoder. Services will be private.



