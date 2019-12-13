Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John David Reid. View Sign Service Information W.F. Gormley & Sons 2015 Capitol Ave Sacramento , CA 95811 (916)-443-6513 Send Flowers Obituary

John David Reid, devoted husband, loving father and grandfather peacefully passed away on December 3, 2019. John, 82, was born January 13, 1937 in Aberdeen, WA to Harold L. Reid & Marie Schafer Reid. His father was a prominent businessman, founder of Reid Bros. Construction Co., Aberdeen Lumber Co., and Richfield Distributing Co. John's mother was a member of the pioneering Schafer family, which at one time had the largest logging and lumber company in the Northwest. As a boy and young man John was well known for the purity and power of his tenor voice. He was regularly invited to sing as a soloist at weddings, masses, funerals and other events in the area. His rendition of "Ave Maria" was extremely popular for Catholic masses. After graduation from Aberdeen (Weatherwax) High School, John attended Gonzaga University, where he sang with the famous Gonzaga Glee Club. After one year at Gonzaga, John transferred to the University of Washington where he became a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. Through his grandfather, Peter Schafer, he inherited a passion for the lumber industry. He started his career after graduation with Simpson Timber Company who had acquired the family business, Schafer Brothers Logging Company. John would later make his way to Sacramento in 1961, after accepting a role with St. Regis Paper Company. He would eventually be compelled to start his own business, Reid & Associates, providing various industrial plywood and building products to mills and manufacturers across the west coast for more than thirty years. A man always filled with entrepreneurial drive, John joined wife Carolyn and son Griff in starting yet another venture in 2001, Composite Technology Industries (CTI). This venture continues to grow and flourish today. Although he officially "retired" in 2016, true to his form, John retained his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors until his passing. As successful as John was in business, it all started when he met and married Carolyn Griffin, of Seattle, in 1962. They made their home, and raised their family, in Sacramento over the last fifty-seven years and were both very actively involved in the Sacramento community. While John quietly supported Carolyn's active community engagement, his supportive nature of his three children brought him to many an activity as a parent volunteer at Sacred Heart Parish School, St. Francis High School, Jesuit and Sutter Lawn Tennis & Swim Club. After his children were grown, he rekindled his genuine love for music and singing by joining the Sacred Heart Men's Choir. John was a true gentleman, filled with kindness, generosity and an encouraging word for everyone he met. Reid is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn Griffin Reid, his children: Margo Brown (Rick), Maria Vail (Brian), Griff Reid (Christy), and 8 grandchildren: Carolina & Catie Brown; Reid, Jacqueline & Christina Vail; and Ashley, Johnny & Scarlett Reid. He is also survived by his younger brother Peter Reid (Barbara Ogle) of Olympia, WA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on January 2, 2020 at Sacred Heart Parish Church, at 1:00pm. The family wishes to thank his caregivers who made his last couple of years dignified, joyful and peaceful. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Sacramento Region Community Foundation, the , Sacred Heart Church, or Mercy McMahon Terrace where he resided his last couple years to be close to Carolyn. Arrangements by W. F. Gormley & Sons

