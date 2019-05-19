Born July 3, 1932, John, a loving and devoted husband and father, departed this world at the age of 86 to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 15, 2019. After graduating high school, John joined the U.S. Air Force, married Inez Franklin and adopted her three children. John and Inez were blessed with a son, Woody. John retired from McClellan AFB after 34 years. John was active in the Boy Scouts of America Golden Empire Council for over 30 years; as a father of three sons, John became a leader in the BSA resulting in his sharing his love of the outdoors and all things Scouting with many young men. He was an active member and preacher of the North Sacramento Church of Christ for 30 years. Preceded in death by his wife, Inez, John married Helen Warren and shared a 23-year union. John is also survived by sons Lloyd of Sacramento and Raymond of San Angelo, Texas, daughter Deana Franklin Maneely of Parma, Idaho, 7 grand- and 8 great grandchildren, brothers Bill and Corky, and sister Betty (Trippe) Scherer. John was also preceded in death by his son Woody, sister (Ruthie Rung), and brothers (Robert and Richard). Interment services will be held on May 25 at 12:30 p.m.at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery (5810 Midway Rd, Dixon, CA 95620). The Celebration of Life will follow at Sierra Lakes Mobile Home Park Club House (4300 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA 95677) at 3 p.m.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 19, 2019