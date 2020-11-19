John Delgado, Jr.

November 12, 1932 - October 13, 2020

Sacramento, California - John Delgado, Jr., age 87 passed away on October 13, 2020 after heart complications. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan Delgado and Petra Lopez, brother Antonio and sisters Sofia Delgado, Maria Barton, Angelina Tamantini and Sofia Meza.

He was born and schooled in Sacramento, CA. Upon graduating from Sacramento High School he enlisted in the Navy and did his tour in the Pacific. He served in Japan and in Korea during the Korean conflict.

After leaving the service, John worked as a construction worker and retired after working for over 32 years.

He was a member of labor union of northern California #185.

John was a hard worker who enjoyed helping his friends and family. Always helping with any home improvements, from reroofing to painting. He was also a great gardener, who not only maintained his yard, but also that of his friends and family when they requested his help.

He also was an avid fisherman and for many years could be seen fishing on the American and Sacramento River. He would go out on his boat with anyone willing. His friend Jim Borough was one person who fished with him for many years.

But John's favorite pass time was dancing, which last got to enjoy this past New Year's Eve with his wife Carolyn Brewer, at the Lakeview Activity Center.

John is survived by his wife Carolyn Brewer, daughters Angela Gonzales, Anita Vasquez, Linda Reader (Mark), stepdaughters Lisa Brewer, Lori Vimbelman and stepson Chris Brewer (Elisa), four grandchildren, two step grandsons, eight great-grandchildren and one great-greatgrandchild.

He is also survived by his brothers, Raymond & Rudy Delgado and Augie Meza, and sister Mary Cruz Moya (Arnold), and many nephews and nieces.

A small grave site service will be held at 1 pm on November 21, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery.

Due to the current conditions the ceremony will be small and private.





