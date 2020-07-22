John Douglas Seal, Jr., made his entrance into life on June 4, 1948, born in the same hospital in Washington, D.C., as his father before him. Being a Navy family, they moved often, living in Washington, Florida, Hawaii, and ending up in Saratoga, California. He attended UC Davis where he met his one and only love, Kris Mayr. At the end of his junior year, he was accepted to medical school at UC Irvine. His rotating internship brought him back to UC Davis Medical Center. Deciding on Pediatrics for his career, he completed his residency here in Sacramento. For 25 years, he worked as a civilian pediatrician at McClellan Air Force Base. When the base closed, he finished his career at South Area Pediatrics, serving low-income and immigrant families until his retirement in 2016. He was an old-fashioned doctor and took time talking with his patients and their families. Everyone appreciated his kind, easy intelligence. With his wife, Kris, making Fair Oaks their home, they raised two children, enjoying their activities and becoming life-long mentors to many of their friends. As a father figure, John influenced so many in life-affirming ways, especially his "son" Patrick Ma. The heart of his life was his home - his wife, his kids, and his garden. If he wasn't home, he was cross-country skiing, snow camping, hiking, or backpacking in the Sierras. Numerous trips to the beach, Hawaii, and to visit friends and family in Norway, Germany, and Switzerland brought extra adventure and enjoyment to his life. Baptized Methodist, raised Lutheran, and in married life a practicing Presbyterian, John believed in Heaven. Those who knew him know he is there now with those who passed before him, having lost his 47-day war with acute pancreatitis on July 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Kris, his children Mathew (Ari) and Elsbeth (Daniel), his sister, Robyn, and brother, Peter, and his special love, Samuel, beloved grandson. Condolences and inquiries about the celebration of life can be sent to Kris Mayr and family at sealmayr@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local PBS or NPR station, Nature Conservancy, or Westminster Presbyterian Church of Sacramento.



