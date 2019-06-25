A brain tumor took the life of John Dowell of Roseville on June 1st. He is survived by his mother Dorie Dowell, Roseville, CA; his partner of 12 years Mimi Adell, Roseville; brothers Ron (Arlene), Grant's Pass, OR, and Bob (Deb), Granite Bay, CA; nephews James (Courtney) Elk Grove, CA and Jack, Roseville. He was a 1981 graduate of Mira Loma High School, Sacramento, and a 1985 graduate of CSU, Chico. John was a graphic designer who loved hiking the Sierras and Kayaking Lake Tahoe. A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held at a later date. He will always be in our hearts.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 25, 2019