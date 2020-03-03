Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John E. Chapman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. John Ernest Chapman was born on April 6, 1930, in Des Moines, IA, the son of Deane Edwin Chapman and Ruth LaBelle Strawn Chapman. John passed away on March 1, 2020, in Carmichael, CA, due to stroke complications. As the son of a Methodist minister, John grew up in various towns across Iowa. He enlisted in the Air Force, rising to the rank of TSgt during the Korean War. While on active duty, John was assigned to a Jeep tactical air unit in South Korea as a radio repairman. He later served as a member of the Inspector General team. John met his wife-to-be, Lucy Maxine Maness, while they were both active duty in the Air Force. They were married in Des Moines, IA, on October 12, 1952, by his father, Rev. Deane Chapman. After leaving the Air Force in 1954, John moved his family across the country, working as a college student, engineer, and ultimately as a travelling salesman/account manager for various telephone equipment suppliers. John's four children grew up in California's Silicon Valley. Later, John and Lucy moved to the Chicago area for several years before returning to California to build their forever home in Placerville. John was briefly transferred to Hawaii, but returned to Placerville where they remained for over 25 years. Health challenges led to selling their home and then moving to Folsom. John ultimately moved to Sacramento. John enjoyed photography, working with stained glass, ham radio, and coin collecting. He loved to wear silly hats (although he donated 90 to the UC Davis Children's Cancer Ward) and always had a joke ready to tell. John was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Gary J. Chapman, and his wife of over 55 years. John is survived by his two sisters, Mary Ann Chapman of New York City and Elizabeth Guyeska (spouse John) of Columbia, SC; his three daughters, Cynthia L. Lee (spouse Skip) of San Antonio, TX, Paula D. Chapman of Santa Clara, CA, and Judy A. Raymond (spouse Ross) of Sacramento, CA; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. John will be cremated and his ashes scattered in the San Francisco Bay by his immediate family at a future date.

Mr. John Ernest Chapman was born on April 6, 1930, in Des Moines, IA, the son of Deane Edwin Chapman and Ruth LaBelle Strawn Chapman. John passed away on March 1, 2020, in Carmichael, CA, due to stroke complications. As the son of a Methodist minister, John grew up in various towns across Iowa. He enlisted in the Air Force, rising to the rank of TSgt during the Korean War. While on active duty, John was assigned to a Jeep tactical air unit in South Korea as a radio repairman. He later served as a member of the Inspector General team. John met his wife-to-be, Lucy Maxine Maness, while they were both active duty in the Air Force. They were married in Des Moines, IA, on October 12, 1952, by his father, Rev. Deane Chapman. After leaving the Air Force in 1954, John moved his family across the country, working as a college student, engineer, and ultimately as a travelling salesman/account manager for various telephone equipment suppliers. John's four children grew up in California's Silicon Valley. Later, John and Lucy moved to the Chicago area for several years before returning to California to build their forever home in Placerville. John was briefly transferred to Hawaii, but returned to Placerville where they remained for over 25 years. Health challenges led to selling their home and then moving to Folsom. John ultimately moved to Sacramento. John enjoyed photography, working with stained glass, ham radio, and coin collecting. He loved to wear silly hats (although he donated 90 to the UC Davis Children's Cancer Ward) and always had a joke ready to tell. John was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Gary J. Chapman, and his wife of over 55 years. John is survived by his two sisters, Mary Ann Chapman of New York City and Elizabeth Guyeska (spouse John) of Columbia, SC; his three daughters, Cynthia L. Lee (spouse Skip) of San Antonio, TX, Paula D. Chapman of Santa Clara, CA, and Judy A. Raymond (spouse Ross) of Sacramento, CA; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. John will be cremated and his ashes scattered in the San Francisco Bay by his immediate family at a future date. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close