Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John E. Sasman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Erwin Sasman, 77, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga. Known as "Papa John" to step children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, John was born in New York City to Erwin Sasman and Hester (Bassett) Sasman, February 12, 1942. John lived in many places during his youth and received his diploma from dad Erwin who was principal of Transylvania High School in Lexington, Ky. John also graduated from Chico State College earning a B.A. Degree in Psychology. After graduation, he joined the Peace Corps with his then girlfriend, Sharon, and they were married in Malawi, Africa. He began his law enforcement career in Modesto, Ca subsequently moving to Sacramento and was the Training officer for Region I, Parole Division, State Dept. of Corrections. He then moved to Redding, Ca where he became the Parole Unit Supervisor. He was extremely dedicated to his career, earning numerous commendations and was highly thought of by many. He met and married Barbara (Cole) Martin in 1985. They resided in Redding until their retirement in 1994, he from the Dept. of Corrections and she from the Calif. Highway Patrol. A joint retirement party was held in their honor. Upon retirement, they traveled "full-time" in their R.V. for a year, enjoying many wonderful experiences and meeting new people along the way. John was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Ed and Bob Sasman. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, sister Anne Nute, nephews John Sasman (Robin), Steve Sasman, Jim Nute (Kim), niece Cathy Kipling and step-children Scott Martin (Rhonda), Steve Martin (Lanett and Shelley (Martin) Gilbreath (Jeff) and their families. May he rest in peace.

John Erwin Sasman, 77, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga. Known as "Papa John" to step children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, John was born in New York City to Erwin Sasman and Hester (Bassett) Sasman, February 12, 1942. John lived in many places during his youth and received his diploma from dad Erwin who was principal of Transylvania High School in Lexington, Ky. John also graduated from Chico State College earning a B.A. Degree in Psychology. After graduation, he joined the Peace Corps with his then girlfriend, Sharon, and they were married in Malawi, Africa. He began his law enforcement career in Modesto, Ca subsequently moving to Sacramento and was the Training officer for Region I, Parole Division, State Dept. of Corrections. He then moved to Redding, Ca where he became the Parole Unit Supervisor. He was extremely dedicated to his career, earning numerous commendations and was highly thought of by many. He met and married Barbara (Cole) Martin in 1985. They resided in Redding until their retirement in 1994, he from the Dept. of Corrections and she from the Calif. Highway Patrol. A joint retirement party was held in their honor. Upon retirement, they traveled "full-time" in their R.V. for a year, enjoying many wonderful experiences and meeting new people along the way. John was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Ed and Bob Sasman. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, sister Anne Nute, nephews John Sasman (Robin), Steve Sasman, Jim Nute (Kim), niece Cathy Kipling and step-children Scott Martin (Rhonda), Steve Martin (Lanett and Shelley (Martin) Gilbreath (Jeff) and their families. May he rest in peace. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close