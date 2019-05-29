Born in Klamath Falls, OR on Dec. 5, 1935 to Peter and Marie Eastman, John Eastman passed away peacefully at his home in Sacramento, CA on May 26, 2019. He was 6th out of nine children. John served as a navigator in the USAF. He enjoyed the Oakland Athletics. John is husband, once removed, from Joan Nelson. He is survived by his daughters Jan Karras (Gus) and Jennifer Buck (Mark); grandchildren William and Emily Miller; and will be missed by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Go A's! A Memorial Service will take place on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 2958 59th St., Sacramento, CA at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the SPCA. John will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. Please sign the guestbook at www.nicoletticuljisherberger.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 29, 2019