John E. Isom was born on August 9, 1940 to Alfred and Rhoda Isom in Portland, Oregon. His family moved to Arizona, where John grew up, in Phoenix. As a young boy, he began riding his bicycle, while chasing rattlesnakes and digging for artifacts. He attended Brophy College Preparatory and served as an alter boy at the time when mass was still spoken in Latin. He graduated from Arizona State University and receiveda Bachelor of Science in Geology with a specialty inEngineering Geology. He was among the first one hundred Registered Engineering Geologists in the State of California, a licensing he was proud to have actively maintained all these years! John began his professional career as a geologist for the Bureau of Reclamation. It was while working for the Bureau that John would initially come to discover Los Banos. John came to Los Banos in the 1960's and played a pivotalrole in the construction of the San Luis Dam & Waterway project. He shifted careers when he took a job in Los Banos for the Merced County Health Department as an Environmental Health Specialist. He retired in 2003, after contributing 30 years to the county. John was known for his sense of humor and meticulous attention to detail. He was full of unbelievable stories and could provide a wealth of knowledge on a multitude of subjects. From an early age, John was an avid collector. He especially enjoyed collecting World War II memorabilia, and over the years had developed quite an extensivecollection. Growing up in Arizona, he inherited a love of Southwest Indian Culture and its artifacts. He took pleasure in displaying Navajo Indian rugs and Hopi pottery around his home.His geology background prompted his collection of various rocks and minerals, which over the years, had grown to include fossils, and even minerals not found on the Earth! His favorite hobby was photography. He had an inherent ability to work magic from behind a camera's lens. He was able to artfully capture countless fleeting moments, that would forever be frozen in time. He equipped his home with a dark room, and learned to print his own negatives; he matted the prints and framed them all himself, as well. John loved bicycle riding, and was known around town as the guy who was always riding his bike.He calculated that throughout his lifetime, he had rode more than 100,000 miles total! John E. Isom was a man of staunch character; he will be remembered for his wisdom and incredible love for his family. His attention to detail was impeccable and his professionalism was unwavering. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothea M. Davis (1922-2007) of Washington. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, the love of his life, Marlene Pugliese Isom and by his devoted and precious daughter, Charissa Rachel Isom and future son-in-law, Caleb J. Burgess. John, we honor you today and place you in a category of excellence, all your own. You will be MISSED BEYOND MEASURE, but you and your legacy, will never be forgotten! The family of John encourages the community to come share in the celebration of his life. His visitationwill be in Los Banos on Monday, April 8, from 5:00 -7:00 PM; the rosary will begin at 7:00 at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel. His funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 9, at 10:00AM. Following the mass, they ask for everyone to join them at Los Banos Cemetery to pay final respects and to join together with them in singing songs of blessing and praise. The day will conclude at Espana's Restaurant, also in Los Banos, where lunch will be served and guests will have the opportunity to share a special memory to honor John and commemorate his life.

