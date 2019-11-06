John was the loving husband of Wendy, father of Ashley & Justin Arnold, AJ & Christy Boncore, & grandfather of Harlan, Lawson, Milania, Walker, & Sloane Arnold & Rion Boncore. John was the son of George & Jeanette Haas & 1 of 12 Haas siblings; Tom, Bill, Gary, Mike, George, Maureen, Susan, Mary, Kathy, Marty, & Frank. He was a proud Business Agent who dedicated his career to representing the Teamsters local 150. John was a history buff & loved hunting, sports, crossword puzzles, maintaining his dream home & most of all, his family. John will be greatly missed by all who have had the pleasure of knowing him. His memorial will be held at Sun Grove Church, 2285 Longport Ct, Elk Grove, CA 95758 on 11/9/19 @11am.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 6, 2019