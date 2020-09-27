John Ferris passed away from cancer in Walnut Creek, California on September 13th. A former world-record swimmer in the 200-Meter Butterfly, Ferris won two Bronze medals at the 1968 Olympics in the 200-Meter Butterfly and the 200-Meter Individual Medley, and a Gold Medal with a national record performance in the 200-Yard Butterfly at the NCAA championships a year later. Ferris was born in Sacramento in 1949, trained at Arden Hills Swim Club, and later graduated from Stanford University. The last thirty years of his life he resided in various cities mostly in Europe, where he led a colorful life as an entrepreneur, inventor, teacher, and author. He is survived by his devoted siblings: Frank Ferris of Carmichael; William Ferris of Reno; Patricia Black of Moraga, CA; Carolyn Boak of The Woodlands, Texas; and Joan Farmer of Sacramento. He was pre-deceased by his parents, James and Ida Ferris, and his younger brother, George. Donations may be sent in his name to The Special Olympics
or a charity of your choice
.