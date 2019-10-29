Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Francis O';Malley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Francis O'Malley, of Folsom, passed away October 21, 2019 peacefully after an extended battle with cancer. He was 72. Mr. O'Malley was born January, 18, 1947 in Los Angeles to John F. O'Malley, Sr and Alice (Echenique) O'Malley. He attended Saint John the Baptist De La Salle Elementary School in Granada Hills, CA. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, CA and attended California State University Fullerton. He spent his formative years in both the San Fernando Valley and Newport Beach. Mr. O'Malley began his career in the government affairs department of Pacific Southwest Airlines, which led to a lifelong career as a prominent lobbyist and legislative advocate in Sacramento. He was a partner in the firm of Lang, Hansen, O'Malley and Miller, before joining California Advocates, Inc. Mr. O'Malley was an avid sports enthusiast. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, scuba diving, and golf. He was also a passionate Los Angeles Dodger fan, often texting play by play analysis to friends and family. He was an accomplished gourmet cook and loved to perfect and share recipes. Most holidays and special occasions were spent exploring the California Coast in Mendocino with his beloved wife, Dulcie. After the passing of his own father, he became the patriarch of a large close knit family. He was a father figure to many and will be remembered fondly by nieces and nephews for his guidance, support and unlimited supply and generosity with malted milk balls. Mr. O'Malley was blessed with a fine sense of humor and the Irish gift of spinning a good yarn. He will be missed by many. Mr. O'Malley is survived by his wife, Dulcie Ann O'Malley, his siblings and their spouses, Mary O'Malley, Patricia and Dave Caldwell, Gwenyth O'Malley and James and Joanne O'Malley; two step sons, seven nieces and nephews, and six great nieces and nephews. Services are pending, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UC Davis Foundation/ UC Davis Hospice: UC Davis Hospice Gift Administration 202 Cousteau Place, Suite 185 Davis, CA 95618

