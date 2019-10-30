Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Francis Plain. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Francis Plain, 94, died peacefully in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 20 at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Facility, a caring community that described him as "one of our favorite residents." John also spent time at Mercy General Hospital and Mercy Hospice, where every caregiver treated him with respect and kindness. John was born in East Orange, NJ, and was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Navy aboard the destroyer USS Cogswell. After the war, he graduated from Syracuse University, with a degree in Television and Communications. After briefly working as a page for NBC and the federal government in Long Island, NY, he married the love of his life, Rosemary V. Collier and they settled in Red Bank, NJ. John embarked on a successful career working as an account executive for two major New York advertising agencies, Needham, Harper & Steers and Young & Rubicam. Rosemary gave birth to four children, Eileen, Sharon, John, and Paul, where they loved growing up in the small town of Red Bank, close to the family's favorite spot, Sea Bright Beach. In 1978 he relocated to Sacramento where John pursued an opportunity with the California Public Broadcasting Commission. He worked in a series of different jobs in California, including the Soil Conservation Service, and as the Director of Communications for the Association for Applied Insect Ecology. John had three passions in life, his family, his artwork, and his Catholic faith. Once John retired, he devoted much of his time to his artwork, spending hours at his drawing table, focusing on the medium of pen and ink, and later water colors. He took several art classes at Sacramento City College as one of the more "senior" students and at the age of 90, he had his first art show at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Sacramento. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosemary in 2010, and is survived by his children, Eileen Woods (Mark Woods), of Jersey City, NJ; Sharon Martarano (Steve Martarano) Sacramento; John A. Plain, Alameda; and Paul C. Plain, Walnut Creek; and two grandchildren, Patrick Woods, Chicago, IL; and James Plain, Oakland. His four children are grateful they won the "Amazing Dad Lottery" and will be forever touched by his patience, his love, and the examples he set. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Church of the Holy Spirit, 3159 Land Park Drive, in Sacramento. Private burial will follow at St. Josephs Catholic Cemetery in Sacramento. In leu of flowers the family asks that you consider donations to the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento, , or Sacramento Loaves and Fishes.

John Francis Plain, 94, died peacefully in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 20 at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Facility, a caring community that described him as "one of our favorite residents." John also spent time at Mercy General Hospital and Mercy Hospice, where every caregiver treated him with respect and kindness. John was born in East Orange, NJ, and was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Navy aboard the destroyer USS Cogswell. After the war, he graduated from Syracuse University, with a degree in Television and Communications. After briefly working as a page for NBC and the federal government in Long Island, NY, he married the love of his life, Rosemary V. Collier and they settled in Red Bank, NJ. John embarked on a successful career working as an account executive for two major New York advertising agencies, Needham, Harper & Steers and Young & Rubicam. Rosemary gave birth to four children, Eileen, Sharon, John, and Paul, where they loved growing up in the small town of Red Bank, close to the family's favorite spot, Sea Bright Beach. In 1978 he relocated to Sacramento where John pursued an opportunity with the California Public Broadcasting Commission. He worked in a series of different jobs in California, including the Soil Conservation Service, and as the Director of Communications for the Association for Applied Insect Ecology. John had three passions in life, his family, his artwork, and his Catholic faith. Once John retired, he devoted much of his time to his artwork, spending hours at his drawing table, focusing on the medium of pen and ink, and later water colors. He took several art classes at Sacramento City College as one of the more "senior" students and at the age of 90, he had his first art show at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Sacramento. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosemary in 2010, and is survived by his children, Eileen Woods (Mark Woods), of Jersey City, NJ; Sharon Martarano (Steve Martarano) Sacramento; John A. Plain, Alameda; and Paul C. Plain, Walnut Creek; and two grandchildren, Patrick Woods, Chicago, IL; and James Plain, Oakland. His four children are grateful they won the "Amazing Dad Lottery" and will be forever touched by his patience, his love, and the examples he set. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Church of the Holy Spirit, 3159 Land Park Drive, in Sacramento. Private burial will follow at St. Josephs Catholic Cemetery in Sacramento. In leu of flowers the family asks that you consider donations to the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento, , or Sacramento Loaves and Fishes. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 30, 2019

