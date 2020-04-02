Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John G. McCarty Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John G. McCarty, Jr, passed away March 24, peacefully at his apartment with family present. He was 9 days shy of his 99th birthday. John was born April 2, 1921, in Luther, OK, to John G. McCarty, Sr. and Rosa Ruddick McCarty. He was second to the youngest of 2 brothers and 7 sisters. He moved from Oklahoma to California in the mid-1930's, graduating from Rio Vista High School, Class of 1940. He met Leona Hartzell and married her seven months later on June 10, 1943, in Sacramento, CA. They celebrated 71+ years of marriage prior to her death November 21, 2014. John retired from McClellan AFB, March 1979, and then they enjoyed many years of traveling with friends and family in their travel trailer. Surviving are sons Roger (Jeannette), Randy (Diane) and daughter Rhonda Tuck (John); grandchildren Rosalee McCarty, Kevin McCarty and Ileea Biagioni; step grandchildren Kacie Tuck and Brandon Tuck; and 7 great grandchildren. The immediate family will say farewell on April 2, 2020, with burial to follow at Mount Vernon Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life with extended family and friends will be held at a later date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 2, 2020

