John passed from this world as he had lived, on his own terms. Born in Vernal Utah, the family settled in Colorado shortly after his birth, where John Sr. worked as a coal miner in the Craig and Steamboat Springs area during the 1930s. In 1940, the family moved to Vallejo, CA where John Sr. worked as a welder at the Mare Island shipyards until severely injured by welding fumes. In 1943, they sold their house, which the elder John had built with his own hands during his off time from work, and bought 50 acres of very rural property about 4-5 miles north of Nevada City. The house in Vallejo still exists in good shape today. Johnny, as he was referred to by family, grew up with his two younger brothers in a beautiful rural setting, the family living in a 500 sq. ft. cabin John Sr. built with plywood and other materials meant for building a fruit shed, as materials were rationed during the war and difficult to acquire. There was no electricity or running water until after John had graduated from Cal. The three boys learned at an early age the practice of hard work, economizing, and self-reliance. At 16 years of age, all they received at home was room and board. John graduated from Nevada High in 1947, and from U.C. Berkeley class of 1951 with a degree in Education. In 1952, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was commissioned a 2nd. Lieutenant, luckily arriving in Korea after the cease-fire. He ultimately earned a Master's in Economics from Sacramento State in the 1950s. Working as a broker in Sacramento real estate after his military service, John was married in 1958, and had one child, a son, in 1960. He taught high school Spanish and Social Sciences at both El Camino and Washington High Schools for a few years, before launching his used car business, J-Car, in the 1960s. He ultimately had 5 lots in the area with over 400 used cars. His last car lot closed in 1974. Shortly after, he began loaning money to local used car dealers, and gradually shifted back to real property as a private lender, with 1st Deeds of Trusts serving as collateral. John did this work up until the very end of his life. John really loved to read. He would read everything it seemed. Often, he would read all night long. He loved history, political science, business, science and linguistics. He studied both Russian and Spanish for many years. John traveled to nearly 50 countries, many on multiple occasions. Typically, especially in his youth, he would travel as simply and most cost effective as possible. More than once during breaks from Cal, John hopped aboard freight trains and rode them into central Mexico. John loved to sail and fly, becoming a private pilot in 1970. He would always include family members and others in his activities, including rafting the American River and camping trips throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. John has been preceded in death by one brother, his former spouse, and his girlfriend of 36 years. He is survived by his son, grandson, brother, nieces, nephews, grand nephews, great-grand nieces, and members of his girlfriend's family, which were considered by him to be his family as well. John was very charitable with his estate. He established educational Trust Funds in his parent's names with both Nevada Union High School and Sierra College. In fact, he had already been providing financial scholarships to students for the last 10 years or so, and was generous to his son and family as well. He influenced many and is sadly missed. John will be interned with his parents and brother at Greenwood Cemetery in Grass Valley. Services will be delayed, possibly until next year due to current events.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store