John Gahn Wong passed away surrounded by family and friends on June 11, 2019. John was 96 years old. He was born in Toishan, China, to Bo Wah Wong and Hong Har Lim on April 15, 1923 and emigrated to the US at the age of 13. John married Betty Lee in 1947. He was a meat cutter and worked for the Elk Grove Meat Company before retiring. John and Betty traveled many times to China. John believed in supporting his family and the Chinese community. He dedicated a lot of time in his life to helping them. He also enjoyed his favorite hobbiesfishing and nurturing his fruit orchard. John is survived by his wife Betty of 72 years and 5 children, Edna (Art) Hom, Nelly (Dennis) Shun, Eugene (Wendy) Wong, Eugson (Diane) Wong, Johnson (Jeanne) Wong, He has 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for June 27, 2019 at 10 AM, at the Harry Nauman & Son Funeral Home, 4041 Freeport Blvd. Sacramento, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to Asian Community Center (Rides) OR (Senior Care Services), 7334 Park City Drive, Sacramento, CA 95831.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 21, 2019