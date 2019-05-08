Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. John Grace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. John Grace, who served as a priest of the Diocese of Sacramento for nearly 71 years, died May 4. He was 98. He was the most senior priest of the diocese and retired from active ministry on May 1, 1993. He had been residing in South Lake Tahoe. A native of County Tipperary, Ireland, he completed studies for the priesthood at St. Patrick's Seminary in Thurles. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 13, 1948 for service in the Diocese of Sacramento. He was assistant pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Sacramento from 1949 to 1956. He served as pastor of St. Theresa Parish in South Lake Tahoe for 37 years, from 1956 to 1993, when he was named Pastor Emeritus. During his pastorate, the parish hall, rectory, school and convent were built. He was involved in almost daily ministry to the sick at Barton Memorial Hospital for more than 50 years. Father Grace is survived by his cousin, Miriam Grogan, of Cashel, County Tipperary, Ireland. A Vigil and Rosary will be held on Wednesday, May 8 in St. Theresa Church, 1041 Lyons Avenue in South Lake Tahoe. Visitation is 4p.m. to 7p.m. followed by Vigil Service and Rosary. Bishop Jaime Soto will preside at a funeral Mass on Thursday, May 9 at 11 a.m. in St. Theresa Church. Bishop Emeritus William K. Weigand will preside at a memorial Mass on Friday, May 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery and Funeral Center, 7101 Verner Ave. in Citrus Heights. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close