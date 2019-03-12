Obituary Guest Book View Sign

(1944 - 2019) John, native son of Sacramento and San Francisco resident for 55+ years, reunited with his wife Carol, his queen of hearts, and dearly departed loved ones (mother and father Ralph and Marjorie) while at his home in San Francisco on March 4, 2019. Born in 1944, John was 74 years young and taken from us too soon. John was a man of honor and integrity, of care and compassion balanced with a great sense of humor, heart of gold, and love of life. John loved tending to his garden and his neighborhood. He was proud of his dedicated 35 years as a Civil Engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, loved time with his grandchildren and dreamed of the days when he would join them on the ski slopes or by a campfire. Some of the fondest memories include skiing at North Star Lake Tahoe, camping at Calaveras Big Trees, and vacationing with Carol in Cabo, Mexico. His legacy will be honored through his two grandchildren. John left his heart and touched all of our hearts in San Francisco. He is survived by his devoted and loving son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Beth Azeveda, granddaughter and grandson Vanessa and Zachary, and numerous family members, caring friends and neighbors. We love and miss him dearly but know that he's now tending God's gardens and sitting pool-side once again with Carol, a good book and a tasty beverage. To celebrate John's life and honor him and the many joyous memories we all share of a wonderful father, grandfather, friend and loving spirit, the family invites you to join them for a viewing on Friday, March 15th from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at St. Dominic's Church, 2390 Bush St. San Francisco where a Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 AM. A private celebration of John's life for family and friends to directly follow at 12:30 PM. For more details, please contact [email protected] In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Red Cross or the Sierra Club. Funeral Home Duggan's Serra Mortuary

