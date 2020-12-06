John H. Brooks
September 4, 1947 - November 30, 2020
Sacramento, California - John Hale Brooks, fondly referred to by his friends and loved ones as JB and Big John, died unexpectedly on November 30th. He was a modern-day Renaissance man, eclectic in his tastes and interests. He was as comfortable discussing Wayne Thiebaud's art as he was biblical archeology or NASCAR. John was generous and kind – providing handyman skills to family, friends, and neighbors; consulting on real estate issues; sharing local history; and acting as a mentor and father-figure to many in his circle.
A native Californian, John's family lineage in California dates to the mid-1800s. John was born September 4, 1947 in Sacramento to Duane E. Brooks and Agnes J. Brooks (Sullivan). Sixteen months later his younger brother and closest friend, Jim, was born. The boys grew up in Sacramento, involved with Boys Scouts, extended loving family, trips to the Brooks family cabin and – in their teenage years — cars. John attended city schools, including Mark Twain Elementary, Peter Lassen Junior High, and Hiram Johnson High School ('65). John created lifelong friendships at Hiram Johnson, remaining active with the Class of 1965 alumni until his death.
John went on to attend Sacramento State for college, where he developed into the humorous and outgoing adult that many of us knew and loved. In college he spread his wings, joining Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, becoming lifelong friends and raising families with many of his fraternity brothers. He was president of Sig Ep in 1968 and Man of the Year for the California Chapter in 1969. In college, he developed his love for rum and coke and Shakey's pizza.
After college, John embarked on what would be a 36-year career with the State of California. He started as a Right of Way Agent for CalTrans in Fresno. In 1972, he transferred to Sacramento, starting as a land agent for the Department of General Services, Real Estate Services Office. John was promoted to senior land agent at age 29, the youngest person to ever reach the senior position at that time. He managed a variety of real estate sections including, Program Management, Relocation Assistance, Property Management and Appraisals.
John helped to establish the DGS Asset Management Program and Development of the Statewide Property Inventory Database. He went on to become the Chief of the Asset Planning and Enhancement Branch within the newly reorganized Real Estate Services Division, which included the groundbreaking Asset Enhancement Program. Prior to retiring in 2006, John served as Deputy Director of the Real Estate Services Division, which included five branches, a myriad of real estate functions, and almost 2,000 employees.
During John's tenure he oversaw many projects, including Y2K Preparedness Project, Urban Land Institute's Review of Sacramento State Property Assets, the Governor's Permanent Residence Task Force, the lease of the Ziggurat Building, and the sale of high value surplus state properties totaling over $500 million through the Asset Enhancement Program. He also had a hand in the East End project that currently houses the Department of Health Care Services. John was an outstanding public speaker, not only testifying in front of the Legislature, but emceeing over 40 retirement parties, office holiday parties, and DGS picnics. He was admired by his staff and colleagues, and individuals from private sector, government, and community organizations. He was well respected for his incredible breadth of real estate knowledge as well as his wonderful sense of humor and wit. While he had several opportunities to work in commercial real estate, John chose to remain in state government because of his belief and pride in public service.
Shortly after embarking on his professional career, a childhood friend introduced the 6 foot 3, red-headed, cowboy boot wearing twenty-something to the love of his life, Gemma Graziani, a nice Italian nurse from the San Francisco area. John and Gemma were engaged within six weeks of meeting each other and were married for 48 years. While he jokingly referred to Gemma as his first wife, they had a loving and faithful marriage. They supported one another's careers and their growing family of three girls, Kelly, Kristine, and Kimberly. Throughout their marriage, John and Gemma shared similar interests, including travel, NASCAR races, and antiquing. They each lovingly looked the other way as John purchased obscene amounts of car parts for cars rarely rebuilt and Gemma bought enough Christmas decorations for three additional houses.
John was a loving and supportive father who could often be found attending soccer, basketball, tennis, school plays, Reader's Theater, dance events and performances and whatever else the girls were involved with that week. He had high expectations, the most important of which was seeing all three of his daughters graduate from college. He loved his 4-day road trips to Notre Dame with Kelly and the trips to University of Oregon to visit Kristine — and to fix whatever sh*thole [college tenement] she was inhabiting. John was extremely proud that Kim graduated from his alma matter, Sac State (and thankful for the short drive).
After John's retirement from state service, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He helped care for his mother until her death in 2008. He was an active grandparent, helping with everything, including nap time, introducing bottles, and diaper changing (so much for his claim of having never changed a diaper). He attended his grandchildren's soccer games, school and preschool events, art exhibits, summer camp events, and hosted countless backyard swim gatherings.
John also made time for his diverse interests. He was a voracious reader, making time to read the Sacramento Bee daily and a variety of magazines ranging from archaeology to Mopar. He still attended swap meets and frequented U-Pull It when he could. John and Gemma enjoyed the arts and attended Music Circus for over 40 years. They also supported Sacramento State, attending nearly all home football and men's and women's basketball games. After Gemma retired, they were able to take several trips, including a bucket list trip through the Panama Canal. Although the pandemic has brought difficulties, the silver lining is that the last nine months brought John and Gemma closer together, providing valuable time alone as a couple.
John is survived by his wife Gemma (Graziani); brother, Jim Brooks; daughters and sons-in-law Kelly Brooks-Lindsey and Travis Lindsey, Kristine and Darren Bonfantine, and Kimberly and Adam Dismukes; nephews Matthew and Frank; grandchildren Gwendolyn, John Hale and Andrew Lindsey; Dominic and Amelia Bonfantine; John Adam Dismukes; and numerous extended family.
The family is planning to celebrate John's life in September 2021, in the hopes that the pandemic recedes, and people will be able to gather. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Sacramento State in John's name: https://giving.hornetsports.com/campaigns/athletics-general-support-fund
or mail donations to (checks can be made out to University Foundation Sacramento State):
Attn: Sacramento State Athletics Fund
6000 J Street
Sacramento, CA 95819-6099