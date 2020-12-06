John was working at Real Estate Services when I arrived in the late 1970's. As another recovering R/W agent from Caltrans, he helped to make the transition to Land Agent quick and enjoyable. His broad knowledge and engaging personality made my adaption to the diverse functions at the Division much easier. I particularly appreciated his rare ability to sort out core issues that were often hidden by unnecessary complexity in multi-agency projects. He was strong at preserving the integrity of our Programs for the benefit of the taxpayers of California for over 3 decades. Rest in Peace John, you've earned it. Gimma and family, our sincere condolences to you and your family over your loss. Jim and Linda Drinkard

James Drinkard

Coworker