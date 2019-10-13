Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Haynes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Haynes, 72, of Palo Cedro, CA, died on September 18 while traveling in eastern Oregon. Born in Willows, CA in 1947, John lived much of his life in the Sacramento community of River Park. The first in his family to attend college, John graduated from Cal Poly Pomona with a degree in Landscape Architecture, and enjoyed a long career with the State of California Department of Transportation. He had a loving 38-year marriage and raised two children with his first wife Sherryn, who passed away in 2007. John found love again with his second wife Debra, and after retiring in 2011, they moved to the community of Palo Cedro just east of Redding. Unable to sit still, John and Debra spent much of their retirement traveling across the country and throughout the world. When at home, John cultivated a strong connection to the land, and found great peace digging in the garden or pruning fruit trees in the orchard. In his spare time, John enjoyed cooking, spending time with his grandchildren, and challenging anyone he could find to a game of cribbage. John is survived by his wife Debra, his mother Dorothea, children Tom and Leighan, siblings Jerry, Jeff, Jennifer, Joe and Jack, and countless other friends and family who will miss him dearly.

John Haynes, 72, of Palo Cedro, CA, died on September 18 while traveling in eastern Oregon. Born in Willows, CA in 1947, John lived much of his life in the Sacramento community of River Park. The first in his family to attend college, John graduated from Cal Poly Pomona with a degree in Landscape Architecture, and enjoyed a long career with the State of California Department of Transportation. He had a loving 38-year marriage and raised two children with his first wife Sherryn, who passed away in 2007. John found love again with his second wife Debra, and after retiring in 2011, they moved to the community of Palo Cedro just east of Redding. Unable to sit still, John and Debra spent much of their retirement traveling across the country and throughout the world. When at home, John cultivated a strong connection to the land, and found great peace digging in the garden or pruning fruit trees in the orchard. In his spare time, John enjoyed cooking, spending time with his grandchildren, and challenging anyone he could find to a game of cribbage. John is survived by his wife Debra, his mother Dorothea, children Tom and Leighan, siblings Jerry, Jeff, Jennifer, Joe and Jack, and countless other friends and family who will miss him dearly. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019

