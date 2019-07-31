Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Hollingshead. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Hollingshead passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2019, at the age of 66 in Roseville, California. He was born in San Francisco on August 8, 1952, to Roy G. and Corinne (Strauss) Hollingshead, Jr. John attended the University of San Francisco and went on to attain his J.D.degree at McGeorge School of Law in 1982, following in his father's profession. He was an exceptional golfer, master woodworker, and a huge sports fan. He was humorous, generous and a great friend & mentor to many. He leaves behind his loving companion, Shurlyne Buck, her sons and their wives, Craig and Jennifer Wilde, Jayson and Kayla Wilde, and grandsons, Michael and Shawn Wilde. He also leaves behind Veronica Hollingshead and her daughter, Chari Johnson, son-in-law Matthew Johnson and grandchildren Isabelle and Catelyn. Additionally, he leaves behind his brother, Charles Hollingshead, sister, Julie Likes, and nieces and nephews Cassidy, Nicolette, Gabriel and Jeremy. At his request, no services are planned. Any remembrances can be donated to Placer County SPCA.

