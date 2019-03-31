Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Howard Ele. View Sign

At 6:35am, on December 3rd, 2018, under excellent care and aged 92, John Howard Ele passed from this Earth, probably from an acute respiratory event, an emerging and worsening condition. His health had become increasingly delicate, but up until the last moment, we didn't know if we would enjoy his companionship for two more weeks, or five more years. Sharp to the end, his lifelong goal was to reach 100 years old, but alas that milestone and challenge passes to his children; he is survived by his offspring: Linda Ele, Roger Ele and Roy Ele. His grandchildren are Rachael Burkhart, Brooke Ele, and Ginjenea Ele. He had one great grandchild, Alessandra Pesavento. His nephews and niece are Rick Yorston, Karl Yorston, and Kathy Yorston Brazelton. John was born to loving parents Verne Jennings Ele, and Ardis Elizabeth Weigele Ele in Sacramento, CA on April 14, 1926, the only child of this beautiful couple. John lost his beloved wife Dale Mary Schwenck Ele this past January 9, 2018, to natural causes. They had enjoyed 66 years of marriage. John graduated high school in San Luis Obispo; Arroyo Grande High School. He served in the US Navy to the conclusion of WWII, and then attended UC Berkeley, earning a bachelor's degree in Political Science. He was interested in Law School at the time, but that never happened. Concurrent to courting and marrying Dale, he sold Fuller Brush, and then launched an amazing career as an Electrical Engineer working for the Federal Government at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento as a civilian. To achieve promotions, he returned to college for his second Bachelor's degree, this time from CSU, Sacramento. Bitten by the inventive bug, he filed a patent, then another after retirement. Pursuing one more became his passion and distraction to his last day. A family man, we enjoyed recurring themed vacations, alternating between Desolation Wilderness in the Sierras, a favorite destination Wright's Lake, and Palm Springs, where his parents had retired. Dad influenced our lives deeply. For Roger, he served as a Boy Scouts troop leader, despite needing every precious second to study for his college courses. For Linda, he introduced her to piano, and she excels at it to this day. For Roy, it was chess (our games probably numbered in the tens of thousands). Jack Ele lived a gorgeous life, a beautiful life, and will be sorely missed. We love you, Dad! Celebration of Life will be held on April 14 at One pm. Unity of Auburn, 1212 High St., Auburn, CA 95603

At 6:35am, on December 3rd, 2018, under excellent care and aged 92, John Howard Ele passed from this Earth, probably from an acute respiratory event, an emerging and worsening condition. His health had become increasingly delicate, but up until the last moment, we didn't know if we would enjoy his companionship for two more weeks, or five more years. Sharp to the end, his lifelong goal was to reach 100 years old, but alas that milestone and challenge passes to his children; he is survived by his offspring: Linda Ele, Roger Ele and Roy Ele. His grandchildren are Rachael Burkhart, Brooke Ele, and Ginjenea Ele. He had one great grandchild, Alessandra Pesavento. His nephews and niece are Rick Yorston, Karl Yorston, and Kathy Yorston Brazelton. John was born to loving parents Verne Jennings Ele, and Ardis Elizabeth Weigele Ele in Sacramento, CA on April 14, 1926, the only child of this beautiful couple. John lost his beloved wife Dale Mary Schwenck Ele this past January 9, 2018, to natural causes. They had enjoyed 66 years of marriage. John graduated high school in San Luis Obispo; Arroyo Grande High School. He served in the US Navy to the conclusion of WWII, and then attended UC Berkeley, earning a bachelor's degree in Political Science. He was interested in Law School at the time, but that never happened. Concurrent to courting and marrying Dale, he sold Fuller Brush, and then launched an amazing career as an Electrical Engineer working for the Federal Government at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento as a civilian. To achieve promotions, he returned to college for his second Bachelor's degree, this time from CSU, Sacramento. Bitten by the inventive bug, he filed a patent, then another after retirement. Pursuing one more became his passion and distraction to his last day. A family man, we enjoyed recurring themed vacations, alternating between Desolation Wilderness in the Sierras, a favorite destination Wright's Lake, and Palm Springs, where his parents had retired. Dad influenced our lives deeply. For Roger, he served as a Boy Scouts troop leader, despite needing every precious second to study for his college courses. For Linda, he introduced her to piano, and she excels at it to this day. For Roy, it was chess (our games probably numbered in the tens of thousands). Jack Ele lived a gorgeous life, a beautiful life, and will be sorely missed. We love you, Dad! Celebration of Life will be held on April 14 at One pm. Unity of Auburn, 1212 High St., Auburn, CA 95603 Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close