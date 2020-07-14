John Joseph Bakes, born July 29, 1930, Allentown, Pennsylvania, to Andrew and Anna (Ondercin) Bakes, immigrants from Slovakia, died June 28, 2020, Sacramento. John attended St. John the Baptist Slovak School, Allentown, and Central Catholic High School, Allentown, joining the United States Air Force in 1947 and serving honorably until his discharge after a military industrial accident resulted in the loss of three fingers. While on active duty at Travis Air Force Base, California, he met Carolyn "Peaches" Bolton, marrying her in 1954 in Sacramento's St. Francis of Assisi Church. They had five children, Andrew, Christopher, William, Matthew, and Anne, tragically losing Andrew at age 6 months. John and Peaches sent all of their children to Sacramento Catholic schools (All Hallows, Jesuit, and St. Francis) and the boys to the University of San Francisco. John was predeceased by Peaches (1993), his mother Anna (1940), his father Andrew (1945), his brothers Andrew, Joseph, Anthony, and William, and two children, Andrew (1955) and William (2006). John is survived by his beloved wife Barbara "Dolly" Bakes (nee Sanchez), to whom he was married at All Hallows in 2009, by children Christopher, Matthew, and Anne, by grandchildren Paytra, Alexis, Brittany, Patrick, Andrew, and Landon, and numerous nieces and nephews in California and Pennsylvania. Rosary to be recited at St. Mary's Cemetery Chapel (6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento), 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Mass of Christian Burial at All Hallows Church (5501 14th Avenue, Sacramento), 11:30 a.m. Please consider a Memorial Donation to Sacramento's Cristo Rey High School, whose formation and founding were the direct product of the Bakes family's generations of support for Catholic education. (Cristo Rey High School, Development Department, 8475 Jackson Road, Sacramento, CA 95826.)



