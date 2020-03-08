Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John James Deis Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On February 29, 2020 John James Deis Sr. died peacefully at the age of 89 surrounded by family in Rocklin CA. John is survived by brother James, his children: John (Becky), Kathy (James), Fred (Jo), Robert (Linda), Michael (June), and Brian (Kristina); Melissa Deis; 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis and daughter Lillian Marie, parents John and Lillian, siblings Barbara, William and Patricia. John was born to John and Lillian Deis during the Depression. They were loving parents who gave him a good life and were a great example of hard work, love and devotion. He attended St. Johns elementary school and Columbia Prep High School in Portland Ore, where he played football and baseball. He graduated in 1948 and attended the University of Portland on a football scholarship. In1948 John met Phyllis Newcombe on a blind date. They fell in love and he left college to marry Phyllis. They were married on June 6, 1949 and were happily married for over 68 years. John was hired as a laborer for Southern Pacific Railroad in 1949. After several years of hard work, with six children at home and the strong support of Phyllis, John went back to college and graduated from the University of Santa Clara in 1966, BSEE, Tau Beta Pi. He worked for the SPRR for over 40 years, retiring in 1989 as Division Engineer. John and Phyllis traveled extensively to many countries. He loved to fish and was a diehard Notre Dame football fan. John loved all of his family unconditionally. He will always be in our hearts and greatly missed. The family thanks the wonderful caregivers at Agape Home Care, Eskaton Gold River Memory Care and Bristol Hospice. Services will be held on March 14, 2020 at Mt Calvary Catholic Cemetery at 7101 Verner Ave, Citrus Heights commencing at 1:00 pm with the viewing, a rosary at 1:45 pm and Catholic Mass at 2:30 pm. A reception will follow at 4:30pm. In lieu of flowers you may send donations to any charity.

