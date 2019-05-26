Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Jay Jackson. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Elk Grove 9189 Stockton Boulevard Elk Grove , CA 95624 (916)-732-2031 Send Flowers Obituary

Husband, father, uncle, brother and good friend too many, John passed away on May 16, 2019 with family at his side. He will be remembered as a man who had an infectious smile and a 'heyhow are you doing' whenever you met him. John (Uncle Jack) was born on March 8, 1927 to Galen and Margaret Jackson in Long Beach, CA. John lived with his parents in Compton, CA and then moved to Fair Oaks, CA in 1943. John was preceded in death by his wife Shirley and his daughters Janna and Tracy. He is survived by his twin sister Jeannie Jones, nephews and nieces, Stephen Jones (Carey), Dave Womack (Gail), Phil Womack (Peg), Debbie Baker (Bob), Pam Epps (Paul) and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. John served in the Navy during WW11 and later met Shirley Dillard, the love of his life. They married in 1954 and enjoyed each other's companionship for 64 years. They purchased a home in Fair Oaks and had two daughters, Janna and Tracy. In 1965 they moved to Wilton where they were involved in their daughters' activities in 4-H and tended to farm animals that came with country living. John had a career at the Sacramento Army Depot for 37 years as Chief of the Labor and Equipment Section at the Army Depot. John felt the importance of giving back to his community and joined the Wilton Volunteer Fire Department in 1966. A year later, John became the Fire Chief and remained in that position until he retired in 1991. In 1992, John was elected to the board of directors and was re-elected 3 times for a total of 12 years. John served with the Wilton Fire Department for 38 years. Most recently, John was honored when Wilton Fire Station 81 was dedicated in his name. John enjoyed vacations throughout the US and abroad, going to Disneyland, taking cruises, fishing, traveling in their R.V and trips to the cabin in Bodega Bay with family and friends. Funeral Services will be held on May 28, 2019, at 10:00 am at the East Lawn Memorial Park, 9189 E. Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, Calif. 95624. In-lieu of flower donations, donations may be made to the Sacramento SPCA at 6201 Florin-Perkins Road, Sacramento, Ca 95828.

