August 30, 2020 Jerry was a beloved brother, cousin, nephew, uncle, friend and neighbor, and we have lost a kind and good-hearted man with his passing. Jerry was born on January 24, 1957 to Shirley (Hicks) and John Frank Petkovich in Sacramento, CA. He leaves behind his brother Mark (Cathy) of Heber City, UT and niece Anna and nephew Anthony. He also leaves behind uncle Francis Petkovich and aunt Rosemarie, Larry and Dolores Wendt of Georgetown, TX and cousins Eleanora Friedrich (Tom), Karl Wendt (Tiffany), Rex Townsend (Lisa), Elizabeth Townsend, Kathy Fee, Debra Verniest, Steven Petkovich, Micheyl Hiller (David), Phyllis Mank, as well as cherished friends and neighbors. He is preceded into rest by his parents, aunt Marilyn Wiemeyer and uncle Tony Petkovich, Vern Wiemeyer and Bruce Townsend. Jerry's hobbies included grilling, cooking, gardening, camping, fishing and spending time with his beloved dachshund-chihuahua mix, Libby "Libbers." Jerry was a lifetime lover of baseball. Growing up he played Airport Little League, making the All Star team, and joined his high school baseball team. He never missed a chance to root for his team the San Francisco Giants and traveled regularly for games and spring training. Jerry graduated from C.K. McClatchy High School in Sacramento in 1975. In 1994, he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Government from California State University Sacramento. He had a long, dedicated career in retail management with Gemco, Homebase and California Backyard. Jerry will be laid to rest on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery at 2720 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento, CA. Due to the pandemic, there will be no additional services at this time.



