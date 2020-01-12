On Saturday January 4th at the age of 44, John Adam Jordan of Elk Grove, surrounded by his family and close friends, lost his battle with cancer. John grew up in Roseville. He is preceded in death by his father Jerry and survived by his mother Kyong, wife Sonja, his 3 beloved children Scarlet(16), Nicholas(14), and Christian(10), as well as his brother Eric and wife Bhing, sister Angela and husband Jason, brother Kim and wife Holly. John also leaves behind his niece and several nephews. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday January 15 at 1pm. Reception to follow at same location. Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes 4701 Marysville BLvd. Sacramento, Ca. 95838

