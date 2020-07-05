John was born January 10, 1939 in Jersey City to John J Corcoran Jr. and Anne C. (Tkac) Corcoran. John was educated in parochial schools, including St. Peter's Prep and Fordham University where in 1966 he was awarded a Masters degree in Industrial Psychology. Shortly after graduation John visited California, found many job opportunities and never looked back. During the more than 25 years John worked for the State of California his tenacity and respect for others earned him a number of promotions including executive positions. John soon met Carol Ann Dimock, a fellow employee and they were married in 1973. Together they enjoyed life to the fullest, traveling, entertaining others, and loving one another until her passing in 2012. During his retirement John volunteered at the Visitors Information Center at the Sacramento International Airport and at the Woodland Opera House, and supported the Crocker Art Museum. John alway enjoyed music and theater and wherever he lived he was always involved, sharing his knowledge of lighting, electricity and sound. John is survived by three sisters Anne, Mary, and Cecily. John will be remembered for his positive attitude, hospitality, and generosity.



