2019) John passed away very suddenly and unexpectedly on December 24, 2019 at the age of 49 in Kansas City, MO. John was born November 23, 1970 in Santa Rosa, CA. He attended Wooster High School in Reno, NV and attended American River College in Sacramento, CA. John was a lifelong student of religion and philosophy and was very passionate about those subjects. He was a caring person who helped many people throughout his life as a professional counselor. He loved watching professional sports, motorcycle riding, fly fishing, photography and music. He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Powers, and his father, James H. Clay. He is survived by his sisters, Juliana Carr (Kevin) and Nancy Owen (Mike), and five nieces and nephews. John was loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 12, 2020