Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Joseph Nunez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

2019) John passed away very suddenly and unexpectedly on December 24, 2019 at the age of 49 in Kansas City, MO. John was born November 23, 1970 in Santa Rosa, CA. He attended Wooster High School in Reno, NV and attended American River College in Sacramento, CA. John was a lifelong student of religion and philosophy and was very passionate about those subjects. He was a caring person who helped many people throughout his life as a professional counselor. He loved watching professional sports, motorcycle riding, fly fishing, photography and music. He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Powers, and his father, James H. Clay. He is survived by his sisters, Juliana Carr (Kevin) and Nancy Owen (Mike), and five nieces and nephews. John was loved and will be greatly missed.

2019) John passed away very suddenly and unexpectedly on December 24, 2019 at the age of 49 in Kansas City, MO. John was born November 23, 1970 in Santa Rosa, CA. He attended Wooster High School in Reno, NV and attended American River College in Sacramento, CA. John was a lifelong student of religion and philosophy and was very passionate about those subjects. He was a caring person who helped many people throughout his life as a professional counselor. He loved watching professional sports, motorcycle riding, fly fishing, photography and music. He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Powers, and his father, James H. Clay. He is survived by his sisters, Juliana Carr (Kevin) and Nancy Owen (Mike), and five nieces and nephews. John was loved and will be greatly missed. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close