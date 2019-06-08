Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Joseph Pavlovich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Pavlovich, an international sports photographer, passed away suddenly on June 2, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. John was born June 8, 1958 in Sioux City, Iowa and lived most of his adult life in Sacramento. He worked as a cameraman for local television stations and became a freelance photographer covering all major sporting events in the U.S. and around the world. He shot Kings games since they arrived in Sacramento, countless Super Bowls, NBA Championships, summer and winter Olympics and more; and had been looking forward to working at the Warriors vs. Raptors games, the Olympics in Japan next year, and many other events in between. John was an avid cycler, gardener and chef; enjoyed following all news and talking with family and friends on any subject matter. He loved to be at home and travel the world with his wife Tina Tafoya, who he married in 1993. In addition to Tina, he is survived by his son Paul Pavlovich and Paul's fiancée Tamara of Sweden; son Aleks Pavlovich of Washington, D.C.; his mother Ann Pavlovich of Iowa; brothers Jim and his wife Connie, Chuck and his wife Darlene, Dan and his wife Denise, and sister Joanne and their families; the Tafoya family; and many friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his father John. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on June 20 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Memorial contributions may be made to the American River Parkway Foundation, 5700 Arden Way, Carmichael, CA 95608 or

John Pavlovich, an international sports photographer, passed away suddenly on June 2, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. John was born June 8, 1958 in Sioux City, Iowa and lived most of his adult life in Sacramento. He worked as a cameraman for local television stations and became a freelance photographer covering all major sporting events in the U.S. and around the world. He shot Kings games since they arrived in Sacramento, countless Super Bowls, NBA Championships, summer and winter Olympics and more; and had been looking forward to working at the Warriors vs. Raptors games, the Olympics in Japan next year, and many other events in between. John was an avid cycler, gardener and chef; enjoyed following all news and talking with family and friends on any subject matter. He loved to be at home and travel the world with his wife Tina Tafoya, who he married in 1993. In addition to Tina, he is survived by his son Paul Pavlovich and Paul's fiancée Tamara of Sweden; son Aleks Pavlovich of Washington, D.C.; his mother Ann Pavlovich of Iowa; brothers Jim and his wife Connie, Chuck and his wife Darlene, Dan and his wife Denise, and sister Joanne and their families; the Tafoya family; and many friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his father John. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on June 20 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Memorial contributions may be made to the American River Parkway Foundation, 5700 Arden Way, Carmichael, CA 95608 or www.arpf.org . Please note John's name on the donation. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close