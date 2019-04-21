Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J.S. Daniel. View Sign

John J.S. Daniel died peacefully in the early morning of April 7, 2019 in the Oakmont of Roseville assisted living facility at 1101 Secret Ravine Parkway, Roseville, CA. He was born and raised in Claxton, GA. John is survived by his son John Daniel, Jr. and his husband, Charles Bierwirth of San Francisco, CA; his daughter Adrienne Evans and her husband Greg Evans of Roseville, CA, and grandsons Parker Evans of Sacramento, CA and Chase Evans and wife Meghan Evans of Pasadena, CA whom he adored, as well as many cherished nephews and nieces in Georgia. He is preceded in death by his wife of sixty-eight years, Janet Dunn Daniel, his parents, Dr. James Wallace Daniel and Possie Barksdale Callaway Daniel, brothers Abram Bird Daniel, James Wallace Daniel Jr., and Roland Leonidas Daniel and sister Barbara Daniel Lawson. John attended high school at Richmond Academy boarding school at the beginning at age of 14 in Augusta, Georgia and then attended Duke University before being accepted to the Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland. While at Annapolis, John was a member of the rowing team. Upon graduation in 1942, John served in World War II aboard the cruiser USS Nashville. While on board the USS Nashville, he operated in the Bering Sea and the South and Central Pacific Ocean. In 1942, General MacArthur used the USS Nashville as his headquarters while returning to the Philippines. After his service in the war, John attended graduate school in Annapolis and UCLA, where he earned his master's degree in physics in 1948. While at UCLA, John met Janet Dunn, who he married in 1948. John continued in the Navy with Janet by his side until he retired at the rank of commander in 1963. John then worked for the Booz Allen engineering firm, then later for Aerojet Corporation developing nuclear rocket engines. In 1971, John left to start a new career in real estate, eventually opening up his own real estate company, John Daniel Realty in Roseville alongside Janet. John was active in Toastmasters as well as serving on the board of the Hidden Valley subdivision where he built his home. He enjoyed fishing, doing equations, and long chats about any topic he was conversant in - which was most any topic. John and Janet spent their final years with new friends and staff at Oakmont of Roseville Assisted Living facility in Roseville. A memorial service for John is scheduled for 4 PM Friday, April 26th, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Loomis, CA, located at the corner of Barton and Brace Roads. Private interment will be in the Newcastle Cemetery prior to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Sutter Roseville Hospice.

