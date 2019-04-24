John L. Cope

John L. Cope age 77 passed away March 25, 2019 in Sparks, Nevada. He was a long time resident of Carmichael, Ca. Born 8/23/41 in Glendale, Ca. to Jack and Octovan (Krebs) Cope. He worked as a truck driver. He was a friend of Bill W for 51 years. Survived by his sister Sharon; his children Connie, Robert, Shanene, Shane, and daughter in law Tracy. He enjoyed grilling a good steak, working in his flower garden, and building a 1941 Ford. Interment April 27th 12:30 at East Lawn Memorial Park 5757 Greenback Lane Sacramento, CA 95841
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 24, 2019
