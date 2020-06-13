CHP Lieutenant (ret.) John L. Stanfield, 89, succumbed to cancer June 7th in the arms of his beloved Pat, while under hospice care at his Roseville home. Born and raised in Yuba City. While delivering the Appeal-Democrat, Loren stopped for gas and a soda one day at the old Rio Oso Store where he met the owner's daughter, Patricia Butler, sparking a love affair that continued for 70 years. Loren married Pat in March 1951. A graduate of Yuba City High School and Yuba College, an accomplished football and baseball star. Loren played semipro Peach League baseball after college. He (like most of his team) worked for the team sponsor, on the old Hammonton gold dredges. He met -- and played against several of the barnstorming Negro League and major league teams that toured N California in the early 1950s. Loren served in the CA National Guard during the Korean War. Accepted into the CHP Academy in 1955, he served in Victorville, Redding, Pomona, Gilroy and Coastal Division HQ in San Luis Obispo as the Administrative Lieutenant during 30 years serving Californians. Injury forced medical retirement before promotion to Captain became effective. Involved with the Watts riots (1965), Berkeley riots (1968) and Diablo Canyon "No Nukes" protests (1981 & 1984). His CHP reputation was built upon his never-ending good deeds and many kindnesses; always assisting stranded travelers, on duty or off. More than once, Pat would get a call that he was bringing a stranded traveler home until out-of-town help arrived or their vehicle could be repaired. "To protect and serve" was not just a motto to Loren it was his way of life! Two favorite career memories involved US Presidents. In 1963, President Kennedy dedicated Whiskeytown Dam, staying in Lassen Park for three days. Loren was embedded with the Presidential traveling party as CHP liaison to the Secret Service. At Coastal Division, Loren helped the Secret Service plan President Reagan's numerous trips to Rancho Cielo "The Ranch" -- actively involved in security and travel activity whenever the President was in residence. He supported the Secret Service for the traffic and transportation planning and coordination for Presidential activities during the 1984 Olympics. Life member, BPOE, affiliated with Carmichael (CA) Elks Lodge, #2103 for 20+ years. Junior college instructor. Active in every community, always quick to volunteer. Upon arrival in Gilroy, he was "drafted" by the legendary Filice-Melone-Christopher cooking crew that supported numerous Gilroy charitable fundraising events a year after Loren transferred to San Luis Obispo, the City of Gilroy and that cooking crew consolidated various fundraising into a single event -- the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Loren and Pat traveled extensively, to China, Greece, Italy, Germany, England and Denmark. Loren and Pat retired to their native Sacramento area, settling in El Dorado Hills. Retirement made Loren stir crazy; they sold their home, bought an RV and lived in it eight years, extensively exploring the western United States. Often, they would take grandchildren on their travels. Loren is survived by his beloved Pat; three children, Air Force Captain (ret.) Jim Stanfield (Vicky) of Folsom, Sacramento PD Detective (ret.) Dale Stanfield (Diane) of Folsom and Patti White (Loyd) of Shingle Springs; a sister, Karen Springfield of Roseville; eight grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Per Covid-19 guidelines, private inurnment in E Nicolaus Cemetery and CHP memorial service are TBD. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made "In Memoriam, Loren Stanfield" to: Fairview Community Christian Church, 1991 Pacific Avenue, Trowbridge, CA 95659 "Butler/Stanfield Family Memorial Scholarship", ENHS, 2452 Nicolaus Avenue, Nicolaus, CA 95659, CAHP Foundation Widows & Orphans Fund, PO Box 161209, Sacramento, CA 95816-1209, or, to a hospice or youth program in your local area.



