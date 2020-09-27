Jack (my dad), was born on May 4th, 1941 to Althea and John C. Lachman in Pittsburgh, Pa. He passed away on September 15, 2020 at his home in Aransas Pass, Texas. He was a true, old school "Pittsburgher". Jack prided himself on his football career. He played in high school, the Air Force, and it ended with an unsuccessful try out for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While in the Air Force, he spent time serving in England, Lebanon, and Turkey. After his dream of playing pro football came to a close, Jack dug his heals into being an entrepreneur. He started up several successful businesses (and some not so successful). Jack earned his pilot's license in 1968 and fell in love with flying. He also spent time living on a boat in Florida. I believe he was happiest when his feet were not on the ground. My dad was married three times and became a father six times over. He is survived by his children: Maggie Bottomley, John Lachman, Courtney Langbauer, Launie Lindemann, Chris Lachman, Eric Lachman, and ten grandchildren. Jack was never the soft, nurturing type, but he sure got along great with his dogs! He had a huge personality, and that will be missed by a lot of people. His ashes will be released into Lake Tahoe, where he will be reunited with his dear mother, Althea "Grams" Lachman. Services entrusted to All Faith Cremation & Funeral Services of Ingleside, TX.



