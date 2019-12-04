Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John LaMar Ormond. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John LaMar Ormond passed away peacefully on Nov 22, 2019, in Sacramento at the age of 64. He was born on Apr 6, 1955, in Roseburg, OR. When John was 3, his family moved to CA, first to the LA area, then northern CA, and finally West Sacramento in 1966. He attended James Marshall HS, SCC, and CSUS, majoring in theater. His love of theater took him to Brooklyn, NY in 1979 to pursue a 20-year career in acting. He also worked in young people's programming at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. In Nov 1999, John was diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent treatment as part of a clinical trial at Duke University in NC. His love of God, family and friends gave him the faith and courage to fight for life over the next 20 years. John was preceded in death by his parents LaMar and Mary (McKeen) Ormond. He is survived by his adopted mother Joyce Ormond; brothers Robert Bruce Ormond (Madeleine) and Tom Ormond (Vivian); sisters Lynne Stevenson, Sally Gambrill, and Rebecca Ormond; and various nieces and nephews. A lifetime friend of Tom Hanks, John was the godfather of Colin and Elizabeth Hanks. No local services are planned. John asked that donations be made in his memory to the Brain Tumor Center at Duke: https://tischbraintumorcenter.duke.edu/ Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 4, 2019

