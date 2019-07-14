Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Larry Triplett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Larry Triplett passed away peacefully at home on May 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 5, 1947, in Richmond, California, to Mary Virginia and John Vernon Triplett. Larry attended Sacramento area schools, graduating from California State University Sacramento in 1976 with a BS in Business Administration. Prior to attending CSUS, Larry served in the United States Air Force being honorably discharged in 1973. He retired from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department in 2011 after nearly 22 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte (C. Ray), sons, John Robert (Annemarie), Phillip Raymond (Michelle), and Andrew Paul Jones, brother, Wayne (Nancy), sisters, Lorraine Ballew and Janet Triplett, and nine grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and son, Daniel Dow Jones (Rachelle). Larry was a member of the Sacramento State Alumni Association, American Legion Post 362 Folsom, Noncommissioned Officers Association of the United States of America, and 711 Club. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveling throughout the United States. A committal service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 12:00 Noon, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA, where his ashes will be interred. A reception will follow at American Legion Post 362, 1300 Forrest Street, Folsom, CA, commencing at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friends are welcome at one or both of these venues. For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to Sacramento State University as follows: Payable to: The University Foundation at Sacramento State Memo: fbo Charlotte and John Triplett Family Scholarship This scholarship benefits Honorably Discharged Veterans of the U. S. Armed Forces who are majoring in the College of Business Administration. Address: Sacramento State University Development Department Attn: Tess Dyer, Director of Development Sacramento Hall 118, MS 6030 6000 J Street Sacramento, CA 95819

Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 14, 2019

