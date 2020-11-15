John M. Gonzales, Jr.
December 8, 1949 - October 25, 2020
Cookeville, Tennessee - John is missed by his wife/soulmate Audra Bryant-Gonzales; daughters Allison Hetrick, Alicia Emerson & Kimberly Lawson; grandkids; great-grandkids; & siblings Daniel & Eilene Gonzales. His mother Elizabeth Kirkpatrick-Gonzales, father John Gonzales Sr & sister Victoria met him in Heaven. John was born in San Francisco, lived in CA & retired to TN. John loved life with Audra, music, his guitar & was a good man.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 15, 2020.