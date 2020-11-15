Or Copy this URL to Share

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family

John M. Gonzales, Jr.

December 8, 1949 - October 25, 2020

Cookeville, Tennessee - John is missed by his wife/soulmate Audra Bryant-Gonzales; daughters Allison Hetrick, Alicia Emerson & Kimberly Lawson; grandkids; great-grandkids; & siblings Daniel & Eilene Gonzales. His mother Elizabeth Kirkpatrick-Gonzales, father John Gonzales Sr & sister Victoria met him in Heaven. John was born in San Francisco, lived in CA & retired to TN. John loved life with Audra, music, his guitar & was a good man.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store