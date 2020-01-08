John M. Raygurt

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. Raygurt.
Obituary
Send Flowers

John Raygurt, of Elk Grove, CA, lost his battle with cancer on November 27, 2019. He is survived by wife Rita of 61 years, daughters Anne & Kathy, and grandchildren Ashley & Chris. He leaves behind many friends and relatives that loved him. The Elk Grove Elks Lodge is hosting his Celebration of Life luncheon January 10th, at 1pm. We invite friends & neighbors to attend in your favorite plaid shirt, and bring a funny story to share in honor of his life.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.