John Raygurt, of Elk Grove, CA, lost his battle with cancer on November 27, 2019. He is survived by wife Rita of 61 years, daughters Anne & Kathy, and grandchildren Ashley & Chris. He leaves behind many friends and relatives that loved him. The Elk Grove Elks Lodge is hosting his Celebration of Life luncheon January 10th, at 1pm. We invite friends & neighbors to attend in your favorite plaid shirt, and bring a funny story to share in honor of his life.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 8, 2020