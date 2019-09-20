Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John McInnes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John McInnes, 90, passed quietly at home on Friday, September 13. He leaves behind his two sons, Stewart and Andy McInnes; his sister, Mary Flowers; Grandchildren Patrick and Shannon; Stepchildren Christine, Suzanne and John Paul and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his dear wife of more than more than 35 years; Aldene (Dee) McInnes. John was born in Boulder, CO. to Helen and Don McInnes January 7, 1929. He attended the University of Colorado. He served in the Air Force after which he moved to Sacramento. He met his previous wife Theresa in 1958 and had 2 boys together. In the 60's John sold heavy equipment throughout Northern California and Nevada. After which he embarked on successful Real Estate career. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to all. A celebration of John's life will be held at Rudy's Hideaway on Saturday, September 28th from 12:00pm -3:00pm. Rudy's Hideaway is located at 12303 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

